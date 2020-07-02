All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2609 E 22ND AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2609 E 22ND AVENUE
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:44 AM

2609 E 22ND AVENUE

2609 East 22nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2609 East 22nd Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Rooms are approximate in size.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 E 22ND AVENUE have any available units?
2609 E 22ND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2609 E 22ND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2609 E 22ND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 E 22ND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2609 E 22ND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2609 E 22ND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2609 E 22ND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2609 E 22ND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 E 22ND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 E 22ND AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 2609 E 22ND AVENUE has a pool.
Does 2609 E 22ND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2609 E 22ND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 E 22ND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2609 E 22ND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2609 E 22ND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2609 E 22ND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College