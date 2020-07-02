Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2609 E 22ND AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2609 E 22ND AVENUE
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:44 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2609 E 22ND AVENUE
2609 East 22nd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2609 East 22nd Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa
Amenities
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Rooms are approximate in size.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2609 E 22ND AVENUE have any available units?
2609 E 22ND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 2609 E 22ND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2609 E 22ND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 E 22ND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2609 E 22ND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 2609 E 22ND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2609 E 22ND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2609 E 22ND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 E 22ND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 E 22ND AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 2609 E 22ND AVENUE has a pool.
Does 2609 E 22ND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2609 E 22ND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 E 22ND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2609 E 22ND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2609 E 22ND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2609 E 22ND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College