Move in ready! 3 spacious bedrooms with 1 full bathroom. Living space and bedrooms have fresh and clean carpet. Large kitchen with laundry hookups and tile floors for easy cleaning. Prime location for access to Ybor city, downtown Tampa, I4 & I275. Close to all the area has to offer, shopping, restaurants, and grocery! Parking pad in the front of the house that can accommodate any size vehicle. Pet friendly with restrictions. Call today for your private showing before it is gone!!