2510 W TENNESSEE AVENUE

Amenities

Long or short term. This beautiful AWARD WINNING contemporary home was designed by John Howey FAIA as his personal residence and completed in 2016. Located two blocks from Bayshore Blvd and minutes from Hyde Park. It is currently furnished with original mid century designer furniture - Eames, Bertoia, Van Der Rohe, etc. as well as pots, pans, plates, silverware, etc, can be leased unfurnished as well. This home is filled with natural light, open spaces and features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on 3 levels.The kitchen features a large prep space, lots of storage, top of the line appliances and a gathering/eating space. Master bedroom with a GIANT walk-in closet, and a guest bedroom, as well as an office nook is on the second floor. An ELEVATOR provides easy access to the upstairs. All doors and first two floors are wheel chair accessible. The private loft bedroom with glass walls providing panoramic views on the third floor that opens up onto a HUGE ROOFTOP PATIO. This is a smart home that uses the full Google Nest series of products - smart thermostats, smart smoke detectors, security system, video doorbell, smart garage opener, etc. The entertainment system in the living room features a 65" OLED television and a full surround sound audio system. The house sits on a 10,000 sq ft fenced in lot. Your friends and family will have plenty of space for fun. Between the 2 car garage, and driveway space, you will be able to fit 6 cars off street when you entertain. PLANT HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT.