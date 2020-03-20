All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

2510 W TENNESSEE AVENUE

2510 West Tennessee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2510 West Tennessee Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Bayshore Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
Long or short term. This beautiful AWARD WINNING contemporary home was designed by John Howey FAIA as his personal residence and completed in 2016. Located two blocks from Bayshore Blvd and minutes from Hyde Park. It is currently furnished with original mid century designer furniture - Eames, Bertoia, Van Der Rohe, etc. as well as pots, pans, plates, silverware, etc, can be leased unfurnished as well. This home is filled with natural light, open spaces and features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on 3 levels.The kitchen features a large prep space, lots of storage, top of the line appliances and a gathering/eating space. Master bedroom with a GIANT walk-in closet, and a guest bedroom, as well as an office nook is on the second floor. An ELEVATOR provides easy access to the upstairs. All doors and first two floors are wheel chair accessible. The private loft bedroom with glass walls providing panoramic views on the third floor that opens up onto a HUGE ROOFTOP PATIO. This is a smart home that uses the full Google Nest series of products - smart thermostats, smart smoke detectors, security system, video doorbell, smart garage opener, etc. The entertainment system in the living room features a 65" OLED television and a full surround sound audio system. The house sits on a 10,000 sq ft fenced in lot. Your friends and family will have plenty of space for fun. Between the 2 car garage, and driveway space, you will be able to fit 6 cars off street when you entertain. PLANT HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 700 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 W TENNESSEE AVENUE have any available units?
2510 W TENNESSEE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 W TENNESSEE AVENUE have?
Some of 2510 W TENNESSEE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 W TENNESSEE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2510 W TENNESSEE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 W TENNESSEE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2510 W TENNESSEE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2510 W TENNESSEE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2510 W TENNESSEE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2510 W TENNESSEE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 W TENNESSEE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 W TENNESSEE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2510 W TENNESSEE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2510 W TENNESSEE AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 2510 W TENNESSEE AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 2510 W TENNESSEE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 W TENNESSEE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

