Tampa, FL
2505 West North A Street, Unit #1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2505 West North A Street, Unit #1

2505 West North a Street · No Longer Available
Location

2505 West North a Street, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Great South Tampa 4BR/3BA towhome with 2 car garage in Plant H.S. District. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful 4BR/3BA two story townhome in South Tampa. Townhome features: 2 car unattached garage, wood, tile and carpet floors, granite countertops, fenced yard and inside utility room with stackable washer/dryer. Great open floorplan with large dining room/family room combo next to the spacious kitchen. Kitchen features: wood cabinets, granite countertops, island and stainless steel appliances. Near all the South Tampa shops and restaurants. Townhome in much sought out: Mitchell, Wilson, Plant school district.

TO VIEW A VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER:
app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1314799?accessKey=5caf

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

If you have additional questions you may also contact Joe at 813-393-6959.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4627717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 West North A Street, Unit #1 have any available units?
2505 West North A Street, Unit #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 West North A Street, Unit #1 have?
Some of 2505 West North A Street, Unit #1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 West North A Street, Unit #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2505 West North A Street, Unit #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 West North A Street, Unit #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2505 West North A Street, Unit #1 is pet friendly.
Does 2505 West North A Street, Unit #1 offer parking?
Yes, 2505 West North A Street, Unit #1 offers parking.
Does 2505 West North A Street, Unit #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2505 West North A Street, Unit #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 West North A Street, Unit #1 have a pool?
No, 2505 West North A Street, Unit #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2505 West North A Street, Unit #1 have accessible units?
No, 2505 West North A Street, Unit #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 West North A Street, Unit #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 West North A Street, Unit #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
