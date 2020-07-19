2505 West North A Street, Unit #1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Great South Tampa 4BR/3BA towhome with 2 car garage in Plant H.S. District. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful 4BR/3BA two story townhome in South Tampa. Townhome features: 2 car unattached garage, wood, tile and carpet floors, granite countertops, fenced yard and inside utility room with stackable washer/dryer. Great open floorplan with large dining room/family room combo next to the spacious kitchen. Kitchen features: wood cabinets, granite countertops, island and stainless steel appliances. Near all the South Tampa shops and restaurants. Townhome in much sought out: Mitchell, Wilson, Plant school district.



TO VIEW A VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER:

app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1314799?accessKey=5caf



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



If you have additional questions you may also contact Joe at 813-393-6959.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4627717)