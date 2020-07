Amenities

Brand new Flooring, Bathroom, Paint and Refrigerator. First months rent, last months & Security deposit to move in. No prior evictions allowed. It is not approved for section 8. It does take pets (required $250 deposit). This is available on a first come first serve basis and it not held without signed lease and all deposits. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YEMUnnP9i8L Call today 813-488-5520 or email info@hillvalley.com