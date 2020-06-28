2410 W AZEELE STREET

Amenities

Tropical Oasis in Soho Hyde Park!SOHO !! FRESHLY PAINTED!!! All appliances convey! Spectacular! Urban style condo with a super sized spacious bedroom! Plenty of cabinet space. Huge garden tub in master bathroom! FANTASTIC floor plan which offers comfortable living space! Amazing walk in closet, exposed duct-work and plenty of cabinet space! All appliances including washer and dryer stay!! 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES ! Lavish gardens and sparkling pool! Steps from to Panera, CVS, Chase Bank, Starbucks and across the street from the GREENWISE PUBLIX! Enjoy the benefits of living in the Hyde Park SoHo district. This community includes a fabulous heated resort style pool with spa. Live the Soho dream!!!