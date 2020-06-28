All apartments in Tampa
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

2410 W AZEELE STREET

2410 West Azeele Street · No Longer Available
Location

2410 West Azeele Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Tropical Oasis in Soho Hyde Park!SOHO !! FRESHLY PAINTED!!! All appliances convey! Spectacular! Urban style condo with a super sized spacious bedroom! Plenty of cabinet space. Huge garden tub in master bathroom! FANTASTIC floor plan which offers comfortable living space! Amazing walk in closet, exposed duct-work and plenty of cabinet space! All appliances including washer and dryer stay!! 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES ! Lavish gardens and sparkling pool! Steps from to Panera, CVS, Chase Bank, Starbucks and across the street from the GREENWISE PUBLIX! Enjoy the benefits of living in the Hyde Park SoHo district. This community includes a fabulous heated resort style pool with spa. Live the Soho dream!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 W AZEELE STREET have any available units?
2410 W AZEELE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 W AZEELE STREET have?
Some of 2410 W AZEELE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 W AZEELE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2410 W AZEELE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 W AZEELE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2410 W AZEELE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2410 W AZEELE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2410 W AZEELE STREET offers parking.
Does 2410 W AZEELE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 W AZEELE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 W AZEELE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2410 W AZEELE STREET has a pool.
Does 2410 W AZEELE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2410 W AZEELE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 W AZEELE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 W AZEELE STREET has units with dishwashers.
