2403 Durham Street.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1298376



This home sits in a great neighborhood that is central to everything Tampa has to offer. Ther property features an updated kitchen with granite countertops. It is a short walk away from multiple restaurants. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.