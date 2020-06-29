All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:01 PM

2403 Durham Street

2403 Durham Street · No Longer Available
Location

2403 Durham Street, Tampa, FL 33605
Palmetto Beach

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1298376

This home sits in a great neighborhood that is central to everything Tampa has to offer. Ther property features an updated kitchen with granite countertops. It is a short walk away from multiple restaurants. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2403 Durham Street have any available units?
2403 Durham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2403 Durham Street currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Durham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Durham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2403 Durham Street is pet friendly.
Does 2403 Durham Street offer parking?
No, 2403 Durham Street does not offer parking.
Does 2403 Durham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 Durham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Durham Street have a pool?
No, 2403 Durham Street does not have a pool.
Does 2403 Durham Street have accessible units?
No, 2403 Durham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Durham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2403 Durham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2403 Durham Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2403 Durham Street does not have units with air conditioning.

