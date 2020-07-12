All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2321 W Green St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2321 W Green St
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

2321 W Green St

2321 West Green Street · (813) 641-4241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2321 West Green Street, Tampa, FL 33607
Old West Tampa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Fully remodeled SMART farmhouse style Bungalow! Monthly basic cleaning included! just minutes from S Tampa, UT, Julian B Lane, MidTown, Downtown, and the airport. This spacious open concept home will be ready by Aug 1st and comes with 4BD/2BTH + studio/bonus room! New stainless steel appliances, new washer/dryer, new central AC, new everything! Spacious closets, shower and tub, and a kitchen island to entertain. Fenced yard with electric door to access the alley for easy parking flow. SMART features include RING security system & camera, digital entry lock, and NEST thermostat that will work with new smart home systems so you live at the convenience of today's technology! Go for a run, take your dog down for a walk without worrying about carrying your keys. Easy access to I-275 both ways makes its location extremely convenient! Co-signers accepted!

Rent includes: monthly basic home cleaning and yearly pest control.
All utilities are for Tenant’s account.
1x month basic cleaning service included (bathrooms/kitchen countertops/common areas vacuum/mop. 12 month Lease, 1 month security deposit and 1st month rent due at signing.
Cats & small-medium dogs allowed (Yearly pet fee $250/pet + refundable pet deposit of $450/pet)
No Airbnb allowed. Co-signers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 W Green St have any available units?
2321 W Green St has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 W Green St have?
Some of 2321 W Green St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 W Green St currently offering any rent specials?
2321 W Green St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 W Green St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2321 W Green St is pet friendly.
Does 2321 W Green St offer parking?
Yes, 2321 W Green St offers parking.
Does 2321 W Green St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2321 W Green St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 W Green St have a pool?
No, 2321 W Green St does not have a pool.
Does 2321 W Green St have accessible units?
No, 2321 W Green St does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 W Green St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 W Green St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2321 W Green St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St
Tampa, FL 33629
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity