2321 W Green St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Fully remodeled SMART farmhouse style Bungalow! Monthly basic cleaning included! just minutes from S Tampa, UT, Julian B Lane, MidTown, Downtown, and the airport. This spacious open concept home will be ready by Aug 1st and comes with 4BD/2BTH + studio/bonus room! New stainless steel appliances, new washer/dryer, new central AC, new everything! Spacious closets, shower and tub, and a kitchen island to entertain. Fenced yard with electric door to access the alley for easy parking flow. SMART features include RING security system & camera, digital entry lock, and NEST thermostat that will work with new smart home systems so you live at the convenience of today's technology! Go for a run, take your dog down for a walk without worrying about carrying your keys. Easy access to I-275 both ways makes its location extremely convenient! Co-signers accepted!



Rent includes: monthly basic home cleaning and yearly pest control.

All utilities are for Tenant’s account.

1x month basic cleaning service included (bathrooms/kitchen countertops/common areas vacuum/mop. 12 month Lease, 1 month security deposit and 1st month rent due at signing.

Cats & small-medium dogs allowed (Yearly pet fee $250/pet + refundable pet deposit of $450/pet)

No Airbnb allowed. Co-signers accepted.