Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2314 E 12th Avenue

2314 East 12th Avenue · (813) 629-2323
Location

2314 East 12th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Ybor

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2314 E 12th Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
2314 E 12th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Restored Bungalow! - Available August 1st: This beautifully restored historic home offers two spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. It features a large master bedroom and full private bathroom with a generous walk-in closet. When you enter the home you will be greeted by a spacious living and dining room area with beautiful hardwood floors. This historic home features blinds throughout all windows, a new kitchen with brand new appliances, washer/dryer hookups, optional 24/7 exterior camera system, large private fenced back yard, a classic Ybor front porch and plenty of parking space on site.

Centrally located near all the amenities that Ybor has to offer, minutes away from Downtown, Riverwalk, Channelside, Armature Works and many more must see amenities that Tampa Bay has to offer, with easy access to the major interstates I-4 and I-275.

First month rent and deposit is required (equivalent to one month rent). Background screening, credit check and evictions check are required with non-refundable $60.00 application fee per adult application. Pets are subject to verification and pet interview with a non-refundable pet fee of $300 each, maximum of two. This home is smoke free. Section 8 and other voucher programs are not accepted.

Email us with any questions or feel free to drive by and appreciate the diversity that Ybor City has to offer.

(RLNE4868950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 E 12th Avenue have any available units?
2314 E 12th Avenue has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2314 E 12th Avenue have?
Some of 2314 E 12th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 E 12th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2314 E 12th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 E 12th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2314 E 12th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2314 E 12th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2314 E 12th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2314 E 12th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 E 12th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 E 12th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2314 E 12th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2314 E 12th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2314 E 12th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 E 12th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 E 12th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
