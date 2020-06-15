Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

2314 E 12th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Restored Bungalow! - Available August 1st: This beautifully restored historic home offers two spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. It features a large master bedroom and full private bathroom with a generous walk-in closet. When you enter the home you will be greeted by a spacious living and dining room area with beautiful hardwood floors. This historic home features blinds throughout all windows, a new kitchen with brand new appliances, washer/dryer hookups, optional 24/7 exterior camera system, large private fenced back yard, a classic Ybor front porch and plenty of parking space on site.



Centrally located near all the amenities that Ybor has to offer, minutes away from Downtown, Riverwalk, Channelside, Armature Works and many more must see amenities that Tampa Bay has to offer, with easy access to the major interstates I-4 and I-275.



First month rent and deposit is required (equivalent to one month rent). Background screening, credit check and evictions check are required with non-refundable $60.00 application fee per adult application. Pets are subject to verification and pet interview with a non-refundable pet fee of $300 each, maximum of two. This home is smoke free. Section 8 and other voucher programs are not accepted.



Email us with any questions or feel free to drive by and appreciate the diversity that Ybor City has to offer.



