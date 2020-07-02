Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2312 N HIGHLAND AVENUE
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM
1 of 7
2312 N HIGHLAND AVENUE
2312 N Highland Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Tampa
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location
2312 N Highland Ave, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rooms are approximate in size. Newly painted; only walking distance from Armature Works.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2312 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have any available units?
2312 N HIGHLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 2312 N HIGHLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2312 N HIGHLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 N HIGHLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2312 N HIGHLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 2312 N HIGHLAND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2312 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2312 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2312 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2312 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2312 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2312 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2312 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
