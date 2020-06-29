All apartments in Tampa
2301 N MORGAN STREET
2301 N MORGAN STREET

2301 North Morgan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2301 North Morgan Street, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully remodeled gem in Grove Heights. This stunning 3 bed/3 bath home has been completely updated with top of the line finishes yet maintains a charming cottage-like exterior that fits nicely with it's surroundings. The home sits on a huge corner lot with a fenced back yard and oversized parking pad. Convenient back entry directly into kitchen. Beautiful wood floors throughout. The size alone is unlike anything available in this neighborhood. Just a few short blocks away from Armature Works, Water Works Park, the Tampa Riverwalk, and within walking distance from cool neighborhood businesses. Schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 N MORGAN STREET have any available units?
2301 N MORGAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 N MORGAN STREET have?
Some of 2301 N MORGAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 N MORGAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2301 N MORGAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 N MORGAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2301 N MORGAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2301 N MORGAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2301 N MORGAN STREET offers parking.
Does 2301 N MORGAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 N MORGAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 N MORGAN STREET have a pool?
No, 2301 N MORGAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2301 N MORGAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2301 N MORGAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 N MORGAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 N MORGAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
