2301 N MORGAN STREET

Amenities
Fully remodeled gem in Grove Heights. This stunning 3 bed/3 bath home has been completely updated with top of the line finishes yet maintains a charming cottage-like exterior that fits nicely with it's surroundings. The home sits on a huge corner lot with a fenced back yard and oversized parking pad. Convenient back entry directly into kitchen. Beautiful wood floors throughout. The size alone is unlike anything available in this neighborhood. Just a few short blocks away from Armature Works, Water Works Park, the Tampa Riverwalk, and within walking distance from cool neighborhood businesses. Schedule your viewing today!