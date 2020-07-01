All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:45 PM

224 S AUDUBON AVENUE

224 South Audubon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

224 South Audubon Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
media room
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Excellent South Tampa location! Desirable modern, corner townhouse featuring 2,824 SF., 3 beds, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage & guest parking. Elegant craftsmanship, meticulous attention to detail, tasteful upgrades including unique fixtures, level 5 dovetail cabinetry, granite countertops, volume ceilings, crown molding, plantation shutters, wood floors, custom wrought iron stair railing & California system/walk-in closets. The 1st floor boasts a wonderful guest wing offering total privacy for your guests: comfortable private suite, living room/office, wet bar & full bath. The 2nd floor displays a magnificent gourmet kitchen: upgraded cabinetry, granite, large central island, wine cooler, stainless steel, pull out spice rack & drawers, exhaust vent. Kitchen overlooks a very spacious great room w/built-in speakers. Formal dining room, guest bath & private terrace. The 3rd floor offers a relaxing owners’ retreat w/separate office or exercise space, large master bath, dual sinks, garden tub, large walk-in shower & two walk-in closets. Second en-suite bed has its private contemporary bath & large walk-in closet. 3rd floor loft area offers an extra retreat, let’s not forget the generous storage space throughout -several extra closets. Laundry room is conveniently located next to master bed. Home equipped w/storm rated windows, garage storage, under stair storage, dual zone A/C. Fenced back yard great for cookouts, gardening & pets. Walking distance Greenwise Publix. Close to Airport, downtown, shops, theaters

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 S AUDUBON AVENUE have any available units?
224 S AUDUBON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 S AUDUBON AVENUE have?
Some of 224 S AUDUBON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 S AUDUBON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
224 S AUDUBON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 S AUDUBON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 S AUDUBON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 224 S AUDUBON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 224 S AUDUBON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 224 S AUDUBON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 S AUDUBON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 S AUDUBON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 224 S AUDUBON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 224 S AUDUBON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 224 S AUDUBON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 224 S AUDUBON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 S AUDUBON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

