224 S AUDUBON AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking garage guest parking media room

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Excellent South Tampa location! Desirable modern, corner townhouse featuring 2,824 SF., 3 beds, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage & guest parking. Elegant craftsmanship, meticulous attention to detail, tasteful upgrades including unique fixtures, level 5 dovetail cabinetry, granite countertops, volume ceilings, crown molding, plantation shutters, wood floors, custom wrought iron stair railing & California system/walk-in closets. The 1st floor boasts a wonderful guest wing offering total privacy for your guests: comfortable private suite, living room/office, wet bar & full bath. The 2nd floor displays a magnificent gourmet kitchen: upgraded cabinetry, granite, large central island, wine cooler, stainless steel, pull out spice rack & drawers, exhaust vent. Kitchen overlooks a very spacious great room w/built-in speakers. Formal dining room, guest bath & private terrace. The 3rd floor offers a relaxing owners’ retreat w/separate office or exercise space, large master bath, dual sinks, garden tub, large walk-in shower & two walk-in closets. Second en-suite bed has its private contemporary bath & large walk-in closet. 3rd floor loft area offers an extra retreat, let’s not forget the generous storage space throughout -several extra closets. Laundry room is conveniently located next to master bed. Home equipped w/storm rated windows, garage storage, under stair storage, dual zone A/C. Fenced back yard great for cookouts, gardening & pets. Walking distance Greenwise Publix. Close to Airport, downtown, shops, theaters