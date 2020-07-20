All apartments in Tampa
Location

2211 Bay Club Circle, Tampa, FL 33607

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
2211 Bay Club Circle Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous Bay view 1/1 Condo with Garage plus Storage $1675/mo - This is the best condo living you can find in Tampa Bay! Gorgeous Bay View 1/1 Condo with Garage plus Climate controlled Storage space of about
4' X 6'X 8' !

Fresh new paint! New HVAC! All new Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathroom! New fans, blinds , faucets, sink and yes, new toilet!

Brand New SS Fridge and Dishwasher

Hard wood floor in Living and bedroom! with a patio over looking the bay! You have interior stair go down to your own garage! Plus additional reserved parking in front of your garage and numerous free parking inside the community

White GE stove and dishwasher

Club Island at Rocky Point community is a gated community with resort style pool and state of art Fitness center, You can also access the bay with Kayak.

It is 3 minutes away from Tampa International Airport, about 800 yards away from the white sand beach!! It is located in part of West Shore/Airport business center and about 10-12 minute away from Downtown Tampa, about 18-20 minutes away from St Petersburg and Clearwater Beach

Your monthly rent included Spectrum TV and internet!! (To be verified with Office)

(RLNE3999098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

