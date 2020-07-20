Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

2211 Bay Club Circle Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous Bay view 1/1 Condo with Garage plus Storage $1675/mo - This is the best condo living you can find in Tampa Bay! Gorgeous Bay View 1/1 Condo with Garage plus Climate controlled Storage space of about

4' X 6'X 8' !



Fresh new paint! New HVAC! All new Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathroom! New fans, blinds , faucets, sink and yes, new toilet!



Brand New SS Fridge and Dishwasher



Hard wood floor in Living and bedroom! with a patio over looking the bay! You have interior stair go down to your own garage! Plus additional reserved parking in front of your garage and numerous free parking inside the community



White GE stove and dishwasher



Club Island at Rocky Point community is a gated community with resort style pool and state of art Fitness center, You can also access the bay with Kayak.



It is 3 minutes away from Tampa International Airport, about 800 yards away from the white sand beach!! It is located in part of West Shore/Airport business center and about 10-12 minute away from Downtown Tampa, about 18-20 minutes away from St Petersburg and Clearwater Beach



Your monthly rent included Spectrum TV and internet!! (To be verified with Office)



(RLNE3999098)