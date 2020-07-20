This delightful condo is move in ready! Enjoy a tropical breeze on the screened in balcony overlooking the bay. Wood-like tile throughout. This open floor plan gives the condo an open specious feel! Located on the second floor with a single car garage located below with a private access staircase. Good size kitchen with a laundry room too. Stainless steel appliances only a year old. Community pool and weight room close by. The location is ideal with the Tampa International Airport a ten-minute drive away. Lots of upscale shopping nearby and bay front restaurants with in walking distance.
(RLNE4898818)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2210 Bay Club Circle have any available units?
2210 Bay Club Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Bay Club Circle have?
Some of 2210 Bay Club Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Bay Club Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Bay Club Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.