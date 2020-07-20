2210 Bay Club Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

This delightful condo is move in ready! Enjoy a tropical breeze on the screened in balcony overlooking the bay. Wood-like tile throughout. This open floor plan gives the condo an open specious feel! Located on the second floor with a single car garage located below with a private access staircase. Good size kitchen with a laundry room too. Stainless steel appliances only a year old. Community pool and weight room close by. The location is ideal with the Tampa International Airport a ten-minute drive away. Lots of upscale shopping nearby and bay front restaurants with in walking distance.



(RLNE4898818)