Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2207 E 20th Ave
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2207 E 20th Ave
2207 East 20th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2207 East 20th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Now available for rent this home is a three bedroom two bath home with hardwood floors throughout.
A fenced in back yard makes this a great place to call home.
Located walking distance to the famous dining and entertainment of Ybor city in Tampa.
For more information or to view this property contact 727-466-8633
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2207 E 20th Ave have any available units?
2207 E 20th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2207 E 20th Ave have?
Some of 2207 E 20th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2207 E 20th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2207 E 20th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 E 20th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 E 20th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2207 E 20th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2207 E 20th Ave offers parking.
Does 2207 E 20th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 E 20th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 E 20th Ave have a pool?
No, 2207 E 20th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2207 E 20th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2207 E 20th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 E 20th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 E 20th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
