2207 E 20th Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Now available for rent this home is a three bedroom two bath home with hardwood floors throughout.



A fenced in back yard makes this a great place to call home.



Located walking distance to the famous dining and entertainment of Ybor city in Tampa.



For more information or to view this property contact 727-466-8633