219 W EMILY STREET
Last updated September 22 2019 at 2:50 AM

219 W EMILY STREET

219 West Emily Street · No Longer Available
Location

219 West Emily Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Tampa Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom in the heart of Tampa Heights. With an updated kitchen and newer paint, this stunning home features a spacious open floor plan, large kitchen and bedrooms with plenty of storage. The open living/dining area is perfect for entertaining! The kitchen offers tons of counter space and is beautiful and functional. The large fenced back yard is private and quiet with an open storage container for lawn equipment. The driveway has a single car tandem parking or street parking available. Location, location location! Close to Armature works, Ulele, Tampa Riverwalk, Downtown, Channelside, Ybor City, restaurants, grocery, and shops. This home is a must see! Schedule your private showing today. Call for more information! Ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 W EMILY STREET have any available units?
219 W EMILY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 W EMILY STREET have?
Some of 219 W EMILY STREET's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 W EMILY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
219 W EMILY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 W EMILY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 219 W EMILY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 219 W EMILY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 219 W EMILY STREET offers parking.
Does 219 W EMILY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 W EMILY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 W EMILY STREET have a pool?
No, 219 W EMILY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 219 W EMILY STREET have accessible units?
No, 219 W EMILY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 219 W EMILY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 W EMILY STREET has units with dishwashers.
