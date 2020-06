Amenities

recently renovated microwave furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Location, location,location!. Walking distance to some of the best restaurants and shops in Hyde Park and S. Howard. This chic Bungalow was recently updated and its offer furnished. Open to short term or long term rentals. Perfect for executive rentals; just bring your luggage to this beautiful furnished bungalow. Please request pricing for short term rentals.