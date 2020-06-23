All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:07 AM

2114 W DEKLE AVENUE

2114 West Dekle Avenue
Location

2114 West Dekle Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Located Hyde Park! Beautiful historical dwellings and homes centrally located to Hyde Park Village shops, take out, parks, and Bayshore Blvd along Tampa Bay, the longest continuous sidewalk in the world at 4.5 miles long, is 10 feet wide and is widely used for recreation and exercise. This 1st Floor early 19 hundreds Apartment has been fully renovated with modern luxuries mixed with the character and charm of original hardwood floors, fire-place, built in kitchen cabinetry with glass front doors, crystal doorknobs and more. Upgrades include, granite counter-tops, renovated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, front load washer dryer, renovated bath, upgraded lighting and 2" wood faux blinds. W/S/T included. Comes with one parking space behind building with alley access. Additional parking will be street parking. Available May 1st, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 W DEKLE AVENUE have any available units?
2114 W DEKLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2114 W DEKLE AVENUE have?
Some of 2114 W DEKLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 W DEKLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2114 W DEKLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 W DEKLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2114 W DEKLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2114 W DEKLE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2114 W DEKLE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2114 W DEKLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2114 W DEKLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 W DEKLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2114 W DEKLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2114 W DEKLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2114 W DEKLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 W DEKLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2114 W DEKLE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
