2114 W DEKLE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

Located Hyde Park! Beautiful historical dwellings and homes centrally located to Hyde Park Village shops, take out, parks, and Bayshore Blvd along Tampa Bay, the longest continuous sidewalk in the world at 4.5 miles long, is 10 feet wide and is widely used for recreation and exercise. This 1st Floor early 19 hundreds Apartment has been fully renovated with modern luxuries mixed with the character and charm of original hardwood floors, fire-place, built in kitchen cabinetry with glass front doors, crystal doorknobs and more. Upgrades include, granite counter-tops, renovated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, front load washer dryer, renovated bath, upgraded lighting and 2" wood faux blinds. W/S/T included. Comes with one parking space behind building with alley access. Additional parking will be street parking. Available May 1st, 2020.