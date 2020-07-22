2111 W Dekle Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet range oven refrigerator

Adorable garage apartment just half a block off of Howard Ave, two blocks from Tampa's iconic Bayshore Blvd. Studio is 365 sq feet, second story with kitchen and bath. Carpet like new, period claw foot tub. Full size refrigerator, four burner gas stove/oven, large pantry and closet. Parking is on street.



Unit is available January 1. First month plus one month security deposit. Will consider small pet for right tenant with additional $150.00 non-refundable fee. References required and verified.