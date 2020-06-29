All apartments in Tampa
2106 W. Cypress Ave
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

2106 W. Cypress Ave

2106 West Cypress Street · No Longer Available
Location

2106 West Cypress Street, Tampa, FL 33606
North Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
North Hyde Park 3/1 Bungalow- close to UT and Downtown - This 1908 Craftsman Bungalow has been extensively remodeled. It features; remodeled bath with waterfall shower, period kitchen, Instant Hot Water, Central Heat and Air and a large porch that sits high above the street and offers shade all day long. Just minutes to Downtown and U.T. this house also features off street parking and a vacant lot next door for additional parking. Washer and Dryer and Landscaping is also included in the rent. Professionally Managed. We will not respond to email information request. If you are interested or would like to set a showing please send TEXT MESSAGE to 813-417-0173.

(RLNE3470290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 W. Cypress Ave have any available units?
2106 W. Cypress Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 W. Cypress Ave have?
Some of 2106 W. Cypress Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 W. Cypress Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2106 W. Cypress Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 W. Cypress Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 W. Cypress Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2106 W. Cypress Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2106 W. Cypress Ave offers parking.
Does 2106 W. Cypress Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2106 W. Cypress Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 W. Cypress Ave have a pool?
No, 2106 W. Cypress Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2106 W. Cypress Ave have accessible units?
No, 2106 W. Cypress Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 W. Cypress Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 W. Cypress Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
