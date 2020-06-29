2106 W. Cypress Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

North Hyde Park 3/1 Bungalow- close to UT and Downtown - This 1908 Craftsman Bungalow has been extensively remodeled. It features; remodeled bath with waterfall shower, period kitchen, Instant Hot Water, Central Heat and Air and a large porch that sits high above the street and offers shade all day long. Just minutes to Downtown and U.T. this house also features off street parking and a vacant lot next door for additional parking. Washer and Dryer and Landscaping is also included in the rent. Professionally Managed. We will not respond to email information request. If you are interested or would like to set a showing please send TEXT MESSAGE to 813-417-0173.



