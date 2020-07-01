205 E Hamilton Ave

Amenities

Move in concession for April!! Inquiry for more details. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,184 SF bungalow in North Seminal Heights is available for rent now. This single family home features a large traditional front covered porch and nice size back yard. This house has beautiful oak hardwood floors in the dining room / living room combo. The bedrooms have new carpet flooring. The kitchen has new tile and includes wood cabinets, granite counter tops, Gas Range, side by side refrigerator with water and ice, microwave and a dishwasher. Back bathroom was recently remodeled with new tile and updated vanity. There is a fully fenced in yard and 1 car attached carport. There is a also a large separate 20 x 30 work shop detached garage with full size washer and hookups. Fireplace can not be used. 1 pet may be considered. All utilities are tenants responsibility.



$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.

$235 Move-In Admin Fee.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696

Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one



Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida

4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609