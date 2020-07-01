All apartments in Tampa
205 E Hamilton Ave

205 East Hamilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

205 East Hamilton Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Move in concession for April!! Inquiry for more details. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,184 SF bungalow in North Seminal Heights is available for rent now. This single family home features a large traditional front covered porch and nice size back yard. This house has beautiful oak hardwood floors in the dining room / living room combo. The bedrooms have new carpet flooring. The kitchen has new tile and includes wood cabinets, granite counter tops, Gas Range, side by side refrigerator with water and ice, microwave and a dishwasher. Back bathroom was recently remodeled with new tile and updated vanity. There is a fully fenced in yard and 1 car attached carport. There is a also a large separate 20 x 30 work shop detached garage with full size washer and hookups. Fireplace can not be used. 1 pet may be considered. All utilities are tenants responsibility.

$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.
$235 Move-In Admin Fee.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 E Hamilton Ave have any available units?
205 E Hamilton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 E Hamilton Ave have?
Some of 205 E Hamilton Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 E Hamilton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
205 E Hamilton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 E Hamilton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 E Hamilton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 205 E Hamilton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 205 E Hamilton Ave offers parking.
Does 205 E Hamilton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 E Hamilton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 E Hamilton Ave have a pool?
No, 205 E Hamilton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 205 E Hamilton Ave have accessible units?
No, 205 E Hamilton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 205 E Hamilton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 E Hamilton Ave has units with dishwashers.

