Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:36 PM

20324 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE

20324 Heritage Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20324 Heritage Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Live the Florida lifestyle in an elegant mediterranean style home with a pond view. This floor plan provides privacy, spacious rooms, master bedroom upstairs and a separate office/bonus room downstairs. Chef's dream kitchen has lots of cabinet space, center island, 42-inch cabinets with crown cabinet molding and ceramic tile floors. Wet bar with cabinets, wine storage and a breakfast area separate the kitchen from the formal dining room. Spacious study/bonus room is tucked behind the dining room and has direct access to the half bath. Family room has courtyard and conservation views and opens up to the screened-in lanai. Upstairs you'll find the additional bedrooms and a luxurious master suite that includes a sitting area that overlooks the conservation. Master bath has upgraded granite counters, garden tub with separate shower, dual vanities and a walk-in closet. Basic cable and internet are included in the rent. Grand Hampton amenities include gated entry, heated resort style pool, spa, lap pool, fitness center, remodeled clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts, park and a two playgrounds. Also, the community has a lake with a fishing dock and allows canoes and kayaks. Community has easy access to I75/275, Outlet Mall, Wiregrass, Hospitals, Ice Rink and USF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20324 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have any available units?
20324 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20324 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 20324 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20324 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
20324 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20324 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 20324 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 20324 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 20324 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 20324 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20324 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20324 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 20324 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 20324 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 20324 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 20324 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20324 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
