20324 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Live the Florida lifestyle in an elegant mediterranean style home with a pond view. This floor plan provides privacy, spacious rooms, master bedroom upstairs and a separate office/bonus room downstairs. Chef's dream kitchen has lots of cabinet space, center island, 42-inch cabinets with crown cabinet molding and ceramic tile floors. Wet bar with cabinets, wine storage and a breakfast area separate the kitchen from the formal dining room. Spacious study/bonus room is tucked behind the dining room and has direct access to the half bath. Family room has courtyard and conservation views and opens up to the screened-in lanai. Upstairs you'll find the additional bedrooms and a luxurious master suite that includes a sitting area that overlooks the conservation. Master bath has upgraded granite counters, garden tub with separate shower, dual vanities and a walk-in closet. Basic cable and internet are included in the rent. Grand Hampton amenities include gated entry, heated resort style pool, spa, lap pool, fitness center, remodeled clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts, park and a two playgrounds. Also, the community has a lake with a fishing dock and allows canoes and kayaks. Community has easy access to I75/275, Outlet Mall, Wiregrass, Hospitals, Ice Rink and USF.