Tampa, FL
20323 STARFINDER WAY
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:34 AM

20323 STARFINDER WAY

20323 Starfinder Way · No Longer Available
Location

20323 Starfinder Way, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Luxurious townhome in New Tampa's Hammocks community. This Palermo floor plan offers over 2200 square feet of generously proportioned living space - ***4 BEDROOMS + STUDY + LOFT + 2 CAR GARAGE***! Upon entering the foyer, you'll notice how the entire home is flooded with lots of inviting, natural light. The living and dining room combination are adjacent to the spacious kitchen with upgraded cabinets framed with crown molding and stainless steel appliances. The impressive downstairs master suite features an over-sized walk-in closet with custom shelf units, and the master bathroom offers a double vanity and a large walk-in shower. Upstairs, the 18'x17' loft area is centralized, surrounded by three additional bedrooms, a study, full bathroom, and laundry room. Pride of ownership is evident throughout this home - you'll appreciate the upgraded lighting, modern remote control ceiling fans, and the soft-gray color palate that flows throughout the interior. Enjoy the wooded backyard view, and the convenience of the community pool just a short distance away. Conveniently located to major interstates for easy commutes, as well as major shopping, dining, and medical. ***BRAND NEW Central AC/Heating Unit installed in 2018***. This luxurious residence will not last long - schedule your private tour right away. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20323 STARFINDER WAY have any available units?
20323 STARFINDER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20323 STARFINDER WAY have?
Some of 20323 STARFINDER WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20323 STARFINDER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
20323 STARFINDER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20323 STARFINDER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 20323 STARFINDER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 20323 STARFINDER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 20323 STARFINDER WAY offers parking.
Does 20323 STARFINDER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20323 STARFINDER WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20323 STARFINDER WAY have a pool?
Yes, 20323 STARFINDER WAY has a pool.
Does 20323 STARFINDER WAY have accessible units?
No, 20323 STARFINDER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 20323 STARFINDER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20323 STARFINDER WAY has units with dishwashers.
