20323 STARFINDER WAY

Luxurious townhome in New Tampa's Hammocks community. This Palermo floor plan offers over 2200 square feet of generously proportioned living space - ***4 BEDROOMS + STUDY + LOFT + 2 CAR GARAGE***! Upon entering the foyer, you'll notice how the entire home is flooded with lots of inviting, natural light. The living and dining room combination are adjacent to the spacious kitchen with upgraded cabinets framed with crown molding and stainless steel appliances. The impressive downstairs master suite features an over-sized walk-in closet with custom shelf units, and the master bathroom offers a double vanity and a large walk-in shower. Upstairs, the 18'x17' loft area is centralized, surrounded by three additional bedrooms, a study, full bathroom, and laundry room. Pride of ownership is evident throughout this home - you'll appreciate the upgraded lighting, modern remote control ceiling fans, and the soft-gray color palate that flows throughout the interior. Enjoy the wooded backyard view, and the convenience of the community pool just a short distance away. Conveniently located to major interstates for easy commutes, as well as major shopping, dining, and medical. ***BRAND NEW Central AC/Heating Unit installed in 2018***. This luxurious residence will not last long - schedule your private tour right away. Equal Housing Opportunity.