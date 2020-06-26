All apartments in Tampa
20303 Chestnut Grove Dr.

20303 Chestnut Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20303 Chestnut Grove Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Grand Hampton Home - Gorgeous Home with Spanish Tile roof in fabulous Grand Hampton community! Features include: gourmet kitchen with 42" designer cabinets, 2 closets and a butlers pantry, granite counters, and large eat-in area option. Expansive great room. Large loft upstairs. Master bath offers jetted tub. Screened back patio with tranquil view of pond. Resort style community pool. Close to Wiregrass, Tampa Premium Outlet, restaurants, nature trails, and more!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4890311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20303 Chestnut Grove Dr. have any available units?
20303 Chestnut Grove Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 20303 Chestnut Grove Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
20303 Chestnut Grove Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20303 Chestnut Grove Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 20303 Chestnut Grove Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 20303 Chestnut Grove Dr. offer parking?
No, 20303 Chestnut Grove Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 20303 Chestnut Grove Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20303 Chestnut Grove Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20303 Chestnut Grove Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 20303 Chestnut Grove Dr. has a pool.
Does 20303 Chestnut Grove Dr. have accessible units?
No, 20303 Chestnut Grove Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 20303 Chestnut Grove Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20303 Chestnut Grove Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20303 Chestnut Grove Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20303 Chestnut Grove Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
