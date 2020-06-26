20303 Chestnut Grove Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Grand Hampton Home - Gorgeous Home with Spanish Tile roof in fabulous Grand Hampton community! Features include: gourmet kitchen with 42" designer cabinets, 2 closets and a butlers pantry, granite counters, and large eat-in area option. Expansive great room. Large loft upstairs. Master bath offers jetted tub. Screened back patio with tranquil view of pond. Resort style community pool. Close to Wiregrass, Tampa Premium Outlet, restaurants, nature trails, and more!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4890311)