2018 East Seward Street

Amenities

"Single Story" 920 Sq. Ft., Living Room, Dining Area, Refrigerator w/Ice-Maker, Electric Range, Carport Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Hookup, Carpeted Bedrooms, Hardwood Floors in Living Area, Tile Floors in Wet Areas, One Car Carport, Blinds, Chain Link and Wood Fenced Yard on Oversized Lot, Security System (Tenant to pay Monitoring), NO PETS



Directions - East on Waters North on 20th St , RT on E. Seward



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now

