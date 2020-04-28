All apartments in Tampa
2018 East Seward Street
Last updated April 5 2020 at 4:25 AM

2018 East Seward Street

2018 East Seward Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2018 East Seward Street, Tampa, FL 33604

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carport
ice maker
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
ice maker
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
https://rently.com/properties/1344851?source=marketing

"Single Story" 920 Sq. Ft., Living Room, Dining Area, Refrigerator w/Ice-Maker, Electric Range, Carport Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Hookup, Carpeted Bedrooms, Hardwood Floors in Living Area, Tile Floors in Wet Areas, One Car Carport, Blinds, Chain Link and Wood Fenced Yard on Oversized Lot, Security System (Tenant to pay Monitoring), NO PETS

Directions - East on Waters North on 20th St , RT on E. Seward

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 East Seward Street have any available units?
2018 East Seward Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 East Seward Street have?
Some of 2018 East Seward Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 East Seward Street currently offering any rent specials?
2018 East Seward Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 East Seward Street pet-friendly?
No, 2018 East Seward Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2018 East Seward Street offer parking?
Yes, 2018 East Seward Street offers parking.
Does 2018 East Seward Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 East Seward Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 East Seward Street have a pool?
No, 2018 East Seward Street does not have a pool.
Does 2018 East Seward Street have accessible units?
No, 2018 East Seward Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 East Seward Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 East Seward Street does not have units with dishwashers.
