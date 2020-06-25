All apartments in Tampa
20113 Heron Crossing Drive
20113 Heron Crossing Drive

20113 Heron Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20113 Heron Crossing Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
EXTRA LARGE GRAND HAMPTON EXECUTIVE HOME Now available. Massively updated estate home with five large bedrooms, three bathrooms PLUS an office/den with 3411 square feet of interior space and 300 square feet of outdoor space. You just have just experience the chef?s style kitchen perfect with a double stainless-steel oven, gas cooktop, and large refrigerator. Custom styled cabinetry completes this sleek contemporary space. An open styled living room, formal dining room and dining room, a nicely sized bedroom and bath complete the first floor. The second floor has a giant bonus/game room, three generously sized bedrooms, bathroom, and master suite with bath. Perfect for relaxing after a tough day! Grand Hampton is one of Tampa?s finest secure communities with a community pool and park that looks like a spa, and winding walk-ways and sidewalks. Located in New Tampa, it is convenient to great schools, shopping, and restaurants. Close to I75 and I275 for a short trip to Tampa International Airport and downtown. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20113 Heron Crossing Drive have any available units?
20113 Heron Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20113 Heron Crossing Drive have?
Some of 20113 Heron Crossing Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20113 Heron Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20113 Heron Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20113 Heron Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20113 Heron Crossing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20113 Heron Crossing Drive offer parking?
No, 20113 Heron Crossing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20113 Heron Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20113 Heron Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20113 Heron Crossing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20113 Heron Crossing Drive has a pool.
Does 20113 Heron Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 20113 Heron Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20113 Heron Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20113 Heron Crossing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
