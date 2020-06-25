20113 Heron Crossing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

EXTRA LARGE GRAND HAMPTON EXECUTIVE HOME Now available. Massively updated estate home with five large bedrooms, three bathrooms PLUS an office/den with 3411 square feet of interior space and 300 square feet of outdoor space. You just have just experience the chef?s style kitchen perfect with a double stainless-steel oven, gas cooktop, and large refrigerator. Custom styled cabinetry completes this sleek contemporary space. An open styled living room, formal dining room and dining room, a nicely sized bedroom and bath complete the first floor. The second floor has a giant bonus/game room, three generously sized bedrooms, bathroom, and master suite with bath. Perfect for relaxing after a tough day! Grand Hampton is one of Tampa?s finest secure communities with a community pool and park that looks like a spa, and winding walk-ways and sidewalks. Located in New Tampa, it is convenient to great schools, shopping, and restaurants. Close to I75 and I275 for a short trip to Tampa International Airport and downtown. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



