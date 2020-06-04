2002 E 5th Ave unit 213

Amenities

Fantastic Ybor City Condo with 2 parking spaces! - This 2 bed/2 bath Ybor City condo has a great floor plan with vaulted/high ceilings and a large loft that can be used as office or third bedroom. All stainless appliances in kitchen, Wash and Dryer in Unit,Tile floor in living room, kitchen/hallway and both bathrooms, Hunter Douglas wood shutters in both bedrooms. Granite counters in both bathrooms and kitchen. The bathrooms have Mexican Ceramic hand painted sinks. 2 parking spaces!



