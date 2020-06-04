All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2002 E 5th Ave unit 213

2002 E 5th Ave Unit 201 · No Longer Available
Location

2002 E 5th Ave Unit 201, Tampa, FL 33605
Historic Ybor City

Amenities

granite counters
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic Ybor City Condo with 2 parking spaces! - This 2 bed/2 bath Ybor City condo has a great floor plan with vaulted/high ceilings and a large loft that can be used as office or third bedroom. All stainless appliances in kitchen, Wash and Dryer in Unit,Tile floor in living room, kitchen/hallway and both bathrooms, Hunter Douglas wood shutters in both bedrooms. Granite counters in both bathrooms and kitchen. The bathrooms have Mexican Ceramic hand painted sinks. 2 parking spaces!

(RLNE3477978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

