1977 Fiesta Ridge Ct
Last updated November 13 2019 at 8:35 AM

1977 Fiesta Ridge Ct

1977 Fiesta Ridge Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1977 Fiesta Ridge Ct, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gated Quiet and Serene Community offers 2/2.5 Townhome! Large gourmet kitchen with 42"oak wood cabinets provide ample cabinet and counter space with integrated sink, breakfast bar, pantry and eat-in area. Embrace this open floor plan allowing conversation to flow from the kitchen to the living room with its sliders leading out to the patio. Neutral colors throughout awaiting your personal touches with abundant lighting and high ceilings making the home feel larger than it is. Tile in all wet areas with plush carpeting in the living room and bedrooms. Master bedroom has dual closet space offering plenty of room for his and hers. Attached master bathroom is compact with a nice shower. Secondary bedroom is as spacious with a closet and full bathroom. Interior laundry closet with full washer and dryer set for your added convenience on the second floor. Step out to your covered patio with additional 3x5 storage space and fenced private backyard. This rental includes trash, sewer and lawn care. Conveniently located with easy access to Downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, & Florida's Gulf Coast Beaches. Vacant, Available Now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1977 Fiesta Ridge Ct have any available units?
1977 Fiesta Ridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1977 Fiesta Ridge Ct have?
Some of 1977 Fiesta Ridge Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1977 Fiesta Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1977 Fiesta Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1977 Fiesta Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1977 Fiesta Ridge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1977 Fiesta Ridge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1977 Fiesta Ridge Ct offers parking.
Does 1977 Fiesta Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1977 Fiesta Ridge Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1977 Fiesta Ridge Ct have a pool?
No, 1977 Fiesta Ridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1977 Fiesta Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 1977 Fiesta Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1977 Fiesta Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1977 Fiesta Ridge Ct has units with dishwashers.

