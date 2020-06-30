1977 Fiesta Ridge Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gated Quiet and Serene Community offers 2/2.5 Townhome! Large gourmet kitchen with 42"oak wood cabinets provide ample cabinet and counter space with integrated sink, breakfast bar, pantry and eat-in area. Embrace this open floor plan allowing conversation to flow from the kitchen to the living room with its sliders leading out to the patio. Neutral colors throughout awaiting your personal touches with abundant lighting and high ceilings making the home feel larger than it is. Tile in all wet areas with plush carpeting in the living room and bedrooms. Master bedroom has dual closet space offering plenty of room for his and hers. Attached master bathroom is compact with a nice shower. Secondary bedroom is as spacious with a closet and full bathroom. Interior laundry closet with full washer and dryer set for your added convenience on the second floor. Step out to your covered patio with additional 3x5 storage space and fenced private backyard. This rental includes trash, sewer and lawn care. Conveniently located with easy access to Downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, & Florida's Gulf Coast Beaches. Vacant, Available Now!!