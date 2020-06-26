All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

1932 W. Nassau St

1932 West Nassau Street · No Longer Available
Location

1932 West Nassau Street, Tampa, FL 33607
North Hyde Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
North Hyde Park Bungalow: Close to SOHO, Downtown & U.T. - This 3 bedroom vintage bungalow features high ceilings and large bedrooms. There is a bonus space in the back of the house which could double as an office or extra storage space. The fenced back yard has a large raised deck that's perfect for summer cookouts. The covered front porch offers a nice space to get out of the sun. Available June 1st - professionally owned and operated. Please send a text message to Jerry King if you have questions or would like to set up a time to see the house. Pets and students welcomed, No Section 8.

(RLNE4997231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1932 W. Nassau St have any available units?
1932 W. Nassau St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1932 W. Nassau St currently offering any rent specials?
1932 W. Nassau St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1932 W. Nassau St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1932 W. Nassau St is pet friendly.
Does 1932 W. Nassau St offer parking?
No, 1932 W. Nassau St does not offer parking.
Does 1932 W. Nassau St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1932 W. Nassau St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1932 W. Nassau St have a pool?
No, 1932 W. Nassau St does not have a pool.
Does 1932 W. Nassau St have accessible units?
No, 1932 W. Nassau St does not have accessible units.
Does 1932 W. Nassau St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1932 W. Nassau St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1932 W. Nassau St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1932 W. Nassau St does not have units with air conditioning.
