1932 W. Nassau St

patio / balcony pet friendly extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

North Hyde Park Bungalow: Close to SOHO, Downtown & U.T. - This 3 bedroom vintage bungalow features high ceilings and large bedrooms. There is a bonus space in the back of the house which could double as an office or extra storage space. The fenced back yard has a large raised deck that's perfect for summer cookouts. The covered front porch offers a nice space to get out of the sun. Available June 1st - professionally owned and operated. Please send a text message to Jerry King if you have questions or would like to set up a time to see the house. Pets and students welcomed, No Section 8.



