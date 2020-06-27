All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1927 W. Chestnut St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1927 W. Chestnut St.
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

1927 W. Chestnut St.

1927 West Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1927 West Chestnut Street, Tampa, FL 33607
Old West Tampa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed / 2.5 bath, Centrally Located 2 story home with Hardwood Floors & W/D - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Two story home features 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets and tile floors with a breakfast bar or eat-in-kitchen space. There is a lot of counter space with additional pantry storage. Downstairs has hardwood floors, all new paint & blinds, upgraded light fixtures, and extra under-the-stairs storage. The master bedroom has a huge balcony patio with attached master bath, walk-in shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have a jack-n-jill bathroom. New carpet throughout. Outside there is a 1 car garage with driveway and a fenced in yard. Lawn care is included in the monthly rental rate. Home features a new washer/dryer on the 2nd level. This home is centrally located near I-275, Downtown Tampa, Soho and Hyde Park. Armature Works and the Tampa Riverwalk is just a short distance away! Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Schedule your showing online!

If you'd like to see a virtual tour of this property, please copy & paste the link below into your browser:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1561897?accessKey=5d00

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **

For additional questions, you may call Kris at 813-444-8221.

(RLNE4227134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 W. Chestnut St. have any available units?
1927 W. Chestnut St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1927 W. Chestnut St. have?
Some of 1927 W. Chestnut St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 W. Chestnut St. currently offering any rent specials?
1927 W. Chestnut St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 W. Chestnut St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1927 W. Chestnut St. is pet friendly.
Does 1927 W. Chestnut St. offer parking?
Yes, 1927 W. Chestnut St. offers parking.
Does 1927 W. Chestnut St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1927 W. Chestnut St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 W. Chestnut St. have a pool?
No, 1927 W. Chestnut St. does not have a pool.
Does 1927 W. Chestnut St. have accessible units?
No, 1927 W. Chestnut St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 W. Chestnut St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1927 W. Chestnut St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St
Tampa, FL 33602
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln
Tampa, FL 33637
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College