1927 W. Chestnut St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed / 2.5 bath, Centrally Located 2 story home with Hardwood Floors & W/D - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Two story home features 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets and tile floors with a breakfast bar or eat-in-kitchen space. There is a lot of counter space with additional pantry storage. Downstairs has hardwood floors, all new paint & blinds, upgraded light fixtures, and extra under-the-stairs storage. The master bedroom has a huge balcony patio with attached master bath, walk-in shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have a jack-n-jill bathroom. New carpet throughout. Outside there is a 1 car garage with driveway and a fenced in yard. Lawn care is included in the monthly rental rate. Home features a new washer/dryer on the 2nd level. This home is centrally located near I-275, Downtown Tampa, Soho and Hyde Park. Armature Works and the Tampa Riverwalk is just a short distance away! Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Schedule your showing online!



If you'd like to see a virtual tour of this property, please copy & paste the link below into your browser:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1561897?accessKey=5d00



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **



For additional questions, you may call Kris at 813-444-8221.



