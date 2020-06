Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

See this beautiful 2 bedroom + Den maintenance free villa located in a gated community in West Meadows. Lovely kitchen with center island, breakfast room, large dining / living room and sliders to covered patio with fabulous pond and conservation view. Tile floors in Kitchen and breakfast room, Wood in living / dining rooms. Located close to New Tampa shops and the I-75. Good school district.