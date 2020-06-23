Rent Calculator
1913 E COLUMBUS DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1913 E COLUMBUS DRIVE
1913 East Columbus Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1913 East Columbus Drive, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This property is currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants.
Property is available to be shown by appointment only.
Property owner is a Realtor
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1913 E COLUMBUS DRIVE have any available units?
1913 E COLUMBUS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 1913 E COLUMBUS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1913 E COLUMBUS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 E COLUMBUS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1913 E COLUMBUS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 1913 E COLUMBUS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1913 E COLUMBUS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1913 E COLUMBUS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 E COLUMBUS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 E COLUMBUS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1913 E COLUMBUS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1913 E COLUMBUS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1913 E COLUMBUS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 E COLUMBUS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1913 E COLUMBUS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1913 E COLUMBUS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1913 E COLUMBUS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
