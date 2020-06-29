1910 E PALM AVENUE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL FIRST FLOOR CONDO in the HEART of YBOR CITY !! 1 BEDROOM / 1 Bath / 1 Parking SPACE in the "QUARTER" of Ybor City Community. Come and see this beautiful condo on the FIRST FLOOR, Laminate wood floor, updated kitchen in the past few years. LOCATION is perfect with easy access to 275, downtown, I4 and all the bars, restaurants, shopping of Ybor City. Price to rent FAST !! come and see it today . Applicants MUST have good credit, 3X the rent as income , clean background, good rental history and be approved by the HOA. $50 application fee + $100 Application fee by the HOA (Per Adult)