All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1910 E PALM AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1910 E PALM AVENUE
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 AM

1910 E PALM AVENUE

1910 East Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1910 East Palm Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
Historic Ybor City

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL FIRST FLOOR CONDO in the HEART of YBOR CITY !! 1 BEDROOM / 1 Bath / 1 Parking SPACE in the "QUARTER" of Ybor City Community. Come and see this beautiful condo on the FIRST FLOOR, Laminate wood floor, updated kitchen in the past few years. LOCATION is perfect with easy access to 275, downtown, I4 and all the bars, restaurants, shopping of Ybor City. Price to rent FAST !! come and see it today . Applicants MUST have good credit, 3X the rent as income , clean background, good rental history and be approved by the HOA. $50 application fee + $100 Application fee by the HOA (Per Adult)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 E PALM AVENUE have any available units?
1910 E PALM AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 E PALM AVENUE have?
Some of 1910 E PALM AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 E PALM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1910 E PALM AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 E PALM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1910 E PALM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1910 E PALM AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1910 E PALM AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1910 E PALM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 E PALM AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 E PALM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1910 E PALM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1910 E PALM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1910 E PALM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 E PALM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 E PALM AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
Beach Club
6904 Ralston Place Drive
Tampa, FL 33614
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College