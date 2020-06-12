1904 N 36th St

Amenities

NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 Bed, 2 Bath For Rent - The Jackson Model offers 1400 sqft of turnkey luxury with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in new block construction. Upon entry youll experience an open concept with beautiful wood plank tile flooring throughout the home. The master suite is complemented by en-suite bath with stand-up shower accented with river rock. Two large guest rooms share a full hallway bath. Matching all wood shaker soft close cabinets accent the kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counter-tops give the house flow and synergy. The kitchen includes a 4-piece stainless steel GE appliance package as well as a Whirlpool washer and dryer set. Brushed nickel fixtures and upgraded Moen faucets throughout. Hurricane impact windows have been added for energy efficiency and convenience. These photos are of a similar model. Colors and lots will vary. **We do not post our rentals on Craigslist or collect security deposits through direct wire transfers. Please call the listing agent and do not respond to fake inquiries on this listing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4501128)