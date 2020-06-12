All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1904 N 36th St

1904 North 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1904 North 36th Street, Tampa, FL 33605

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 Bed, 2 Bath For Rent - The Jackson Model offers 1400 sqft of turnkey luxury with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in new block construction. Upon entry youll experience an open concept with beautiful wood plank tile flooring throughout the home. The master suite is complemented by en-suite bath with stand-up shower accented with river rock. Two large guest rooms share a full hallway bath. Matching all wood shaker soft close cabinets accent the kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counter-tops give the house flow and synergy. The kitchen includes a 4-piece stainless steel GE appliance package as well as a Whirlpool washer and dryer set. Brushed nickel fixtures and upgraded Moen faucets throughout. Hurricane impact windows have been added for energy efficiency and convenience. These photos are of a similar model. Colors and lots will vary. **We do not post our rentals on Craigslist or collect security deposits through direct wire transfers. Please call the listing agent and do not respond to fake inquiries on this listing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4501128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 N 36th St have any available units?
1904 N 36th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 N 36th St have?
Some of 1904 N 36th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 N 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
1904 N 36th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 N 36th St pet-friendly?
No, 1904 N 36th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1904 N 36th St offer parking?
No, 1904 N 36th St does not offer parking.
Does 1904 N 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1904 N 36th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 N 36th St have a pool?
Yes, 1904 N 36th St has a pool.
Does 1904 N 36th St have accessible units?
No, 1904 N 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 N 36th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 N 36th St does not have units with dishwashers.
