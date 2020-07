Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub media room tennis court volleyball court

Nice open floor plan. Ceramic tile flooring through out living room and kitchen area. Stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer included. Balcony with storage. Gated community. It has all the amenities including a clubhouse w/fitness facility and Media center. Pool and Spa. Tennis Court, Sand Volleyball Court and Playground. Equestrian Parc is conveniently located with walking distance to shops, restaurants and movie theater.