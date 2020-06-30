18193 Bridle Club Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym playground pool media room tennis court volleyball court

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Very nice, newer and spacious condo! Features carpet flooring in dry areas and tile in wet areas, walk-in closets, sun room and conservation view. All appliances included, including full size washer and dryer and microwave. Kitchen features solid wood cabinets with wine rack, garbage disposal, stove, large pantry, and breakfast bar. The spacious bathroom features tub with shower. Equestrian Parc is gated community with secured entry. It has all the amenities including a clubhouse w/ fitness facility, business center, media center, swimming pool, tennis & volleyball courts, and playground. It is conveniently located off I-75 at Bruce B. Downs, with walking distance to shops, restaurants, movie theater and corporate offices at Highwoods Preserve corporate center (T-Mobile, Metlife,etc). Within minutes drive to USF, USAA, Moffit, University and VA hospitals and Wiregrass Mall.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable.Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813.766.2343



(RLNE5605522)