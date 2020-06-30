All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

18193 Bridle Club Dr

18193 Bridle Club Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18193 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Very nice, newer and spacious condo! Features carpet flooring in dry areas and tile in wet areas, walk-in closets, sun room and conservation view. All appliances included, including full size washer and dryer and microwave. Kitchen features solid wood cabinets with wine rack, garbage disposal, stove, large pantry, and breakfast bar. The spacious bathroom features tub with shower. Equestrian Parc is gated community with secured entry. It has all the amenities including a clubhouse w/ fitness facility, business center, media center, swimming pool, tennis & volleyball courts, and playground. It is conveniently located off I-75 at Bruce B. Downs, with walking distance to shops, restaurants, movie theater and corporate offices at Highwoods Preserve corporate center (T-Mobile, Metlife,etc). Within minutes drive to USF, USAA, Moffit, University and VA hospitals and Wiregrass Mall.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable.Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813.766.2343

(RLNE5605522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18193 Bridle Club Dr have any available units?
18193 Bridle Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18193 Bridle Club Dr have?
Some of 18193 Bridle Club Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18193 Bridle Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18193 Bridle Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18193 Bridle Club Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18193 Bridle Club Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18193 Bridle Club Dr offer parking?
No, 18193 Bridle Club Dr does not offer parking.
Does 18193 Bridle Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18193 Bridle Club Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18193 Bridle Club Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18193 Bridle Club Dr has a pool.
Does 18193 Bridle Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 18193 Bridle Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18193 Bridle Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18193 Bridle Club Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
