18163 Bridle Club Dr

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher gym pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub media room tennis court volleyball court

Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo that offers a living room with additional nook that could be used as den area, has crown molding, solid wood cabinets with wine rack, all appliances. This gated community is located in New Tampa near I-75 and Bruce B Downs and is minutes away from USF. Enjoy all the amenities including a clubhouse w/ fitness facility, business center, media center, car care center, tanning bed, swimming pool w/ heated spa, tennis & volleyball courts, and playground. Within walking distance to Starbucks, restaurants, movie theater, and grocery store. See Video walk-thru here: https://youtu.be/owhCogwe2ks and https://youtu.be/9kQLRz0onNA . Credit (min 600) and background check required. Application fee is $60 for each adult 18 and over.



(RLNE986641)