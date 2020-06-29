All apartments in Tampa
Location

18163 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo that offers a living room with additional nook that could be used as den area, has crown molding, solid wood cabinets with wine rack, all appliances. This gated community is located in New Tampa near I-75 and Bruce B Downs and is minutes away from USF. Enjoy all the amenities including a clubhouse w/ fitness facility, business center, media center, car care center, tanning bed, swimming pool w/ heated spa, tennis & volleyball courts, and playground. Within walking distance to Starbucks, restaurants, movie theater, and grocery store. See Video walk-thru here: https://youtu.be/owhCogwe2ks and https://youtu.be/9kQLRz0onNA . Credit (min 600) and background check required. Application fee is $60 for each adult 18 and over.

(RLNE986641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18163 Bridle Club Dr have any available units?
18163 Bridle Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18163 Bridle Club Dr have?
Some of 18163 Bridle Club Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18163 Bridle Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18163 Bridle Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18163 Bridle Club Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18163 Bridle Club Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18163 Bridle Club Dr offer parking?
No, 18163 Bridle Club Dr does not offer parking.
Does 18163 Bridle Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18163 Bridle Club Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18163 Bridle Club Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18163 Bridle Club Dr has a pool.
Does 18163 Bridle Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 18163 Bridle Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18163 Bridle Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18163 Bridle Club Dr has units with dishwashers.
