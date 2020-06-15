18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Large family? Need space? Look no further! Your dream rental is here! Located in the resort style golf community of Heritage Isles, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts over 2800 square feet plus oversized enclosed Lanai/Florida Room, spacious office/den, formal living and dining rooms, and generous sized family room/kitchen combo. Entertain in style in the formal living and dining areas, or retreat to the oversized Florida Room with outdoor kitchen for informal cookouts. The Florida Room boasts an additional 600 SF of air conditioned living space for a total of 3480 SF for your family to spread out, and faces conservation area for privacy. The master suite is fit for a king… king sized bed, that is… with luxurious master bath featuring garden tub, separate shower, and double sinks. New paint throughout. New wood flooring in Living/Dining Room and upstairs. Living in Heritage Isles is like living in a resort year round. Golf, tennis, and a spectacular pool with high slide will keep the entire family entertained. Freshly painted and new wood flooring, ready for you to move in today. Close to I75, malls and shopping, the VA Hospital, medical facilities, and an easy drive to downtown Tampa. Call for your personal tour today.