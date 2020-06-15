All apartments in Tampa
18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:47 AM

18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE

18135 Sandy Pointe Drive · (813) 562-4201
Location

18135 Sandy Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Heritage Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Large family? Need space? Look no further! Your dream rental is here! Located in the resort style golf community of Heritage Isles, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts over 2800 square feet plus oversized enclosed Lanai/Florida Room, spacious office/den, formal living and dining rooms, and generous sized family room/kitchen combo. Entertain in style in the formal living and dining areas, or retreat to the oversized Florida Room with outdoor kitchen for informal cookouts. The Florida Room boasts an additional 600 SF of air conditioned living space for a total of 3480 SF for your family to spread out, and faces conservation area for privacy. The master suite is fit for a king… king sized bed, that is… with luxurious master bath featuring garden tub, separate shower, and double sinks. New paint throughout. New wood flooring in Living/Dining Room and upstairs. Living in Heritage Isles is like living in a resort year round. Golf, tennis, and a spectacular pool with high slide will keep the entire family entertained. Freshly painted and new wood flooring, ready for you to move in today. Close to I75, malls and shopping, the VA Hospital, medical facilities, and an easy drive to downtown Tampa. Call for your personal tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE have any available units?
18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
