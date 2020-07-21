1808 East Louisiana Avenue

Amenities

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!*** Photos coming soon! Move right into this Single Family 3R 2BA home featuring nice touches throughout! Enjoy a freshly painted home with updated kitchen counters, cabinets sink, and faucet! Bathrooms faucets, toilets, and tiling have also been updated. Nothing to do but unpack - hurry this won't last!

NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Neighborhood: East Tampa

High school: Middleton High School

Middle school: Mclane Middle School

Elementary school: Edison Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1980

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.