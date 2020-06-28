All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:56 AM

18024 Villa Creek Dr

18024 Villa Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18024 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
The Villas Condominiums - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Roma Model with double car garage - Call our property manager to schedule your showing TODAY! Lauren@ 407-668-0151.
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs unit (1350 sq ft) with all appliances in kitchen range, refrigerator with icemaker, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, blinds, 3 ceiling fans with remotes, large laundry room with full sized washer and dryer, balcony patio, double car garage with opener. Security gated community boasts beautiful pool, clubhouse and business center. Popular New Tampa area off Bruce B Downs and Crosscreek Blvd. with great shopping, schools, restaurants, parks, running trails and more. Call our Property Manager, Lauren Larsoin, at 407-668-0151 to schedule your showing!

Must be qualified (minimum credit score of 650) and must be approved through the Condominium Association; to include background and credit check, employment, and current/past landlord references

(RLNE2335878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18024 Villa Creek Dr have any available units?
18024 Villa Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18024 Villa Creek Dr have?
Some of 18024 Villa Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18024 Villa Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18024 Villa Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18024 Villa Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18024 Villa Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18024 Villa Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18024 Villa Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 18024 Villa Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18024 Villa Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18024 Villa Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18024 Villa Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 18024 Villa Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 18024 Villa Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18024 Villa Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18024 Villa Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
