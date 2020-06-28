18024 Villa Creek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

The Villas Condominiums - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Roma Model with double car garage - Call our property manager to schedule your showing TODAY! Lauren@ 407-668-0151.

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs unit (1350 sq ft) with all appliances in kitchen range, refrigerator with icemaker, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, blinds, 3 ceiling fans with remotes, large laundry room with full sized washer and dryer, balcony patio, double car garage with opener. Security gated community boasts beautiful pool, clubhouse and business center. Popular New Tampa area off Bruce B Downs and Crosscreek Blvd. with great shopping, schools, restaurants, parks, running trails and more. Call our Property Manager, Lauren Larsoin, at 407-668-0151 to schedule your showing!



Must be qualified (minimum credit score of 650) and must be approved through the Condominium Association; to include background and credit check, employment, and current/past landlord references



