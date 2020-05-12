1801 Seward St

TOTO REALTY LLC A very confortable property with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ideal for families. Nice space in front of the house where you can park your car. There is also a fence to give you privacy and a garden at the back of the house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
