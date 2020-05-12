All apartments in Tampa
1801 Seward St

1801 East Seward Street · No Longer Available
Location

1801 East Seward Street, Tampa, FL 33604

TOTO REALTY LLC
A very confortable property with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ideal for families. Nice space in front of the house where you can park your car. There is also a fence to give you privacy and a garden at the back of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Seward St have any available units?
1801 Seward St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1801 Seward St currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Seward St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Seward St pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Seward St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1801 Seward St offer parking?
No, 1801 Seward St does not offer parking.
Does 1801 Seward St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Seward St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Seward St have a pool?
No, 1801 Seward St does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Seward St have accessible units?
No, 1801 Seward St does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Seward St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Seward St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 Seward St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1801 Seward St does not have units with air conditioning.

