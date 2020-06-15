All apartments in Tampa
17962 Villa Creek Drive

17962 Villa Creek Drive · (407) 668-0151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17962 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL 33647

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17962 Villa Creek Drive · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully Upgraded 2/2 in New Tampa! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs unit (1175 sq ft) with brand new SAMSUNG appliances including refrigerator with ice maker, glass top range, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Upgraded light fixtures, flooring and vanities through out. Large walk in closets. Balcony with extra storage space. New full sized washer and dryer. BRAND NEW AIR CONDITIONING UNIT! Attached single car garage with opener. Security gated community boasts beautiful pool, clubhouse, gym and business center. Popular New Tampa area off Bruce B Downs and Crosscreek Blvd. with great shopping, schools, restaurants, parks, running trails and more. Call our Property Manager, Lauren Pursley, at 407-668-0151 to schedule a showing!

Must be qualified (minimum credit score of 650) and must be approved through the Condominium Association; to include background and credit check, employment, and current/past landlord references. To apply, please visit our website at:
www.suncastles.com/vacancies

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4862210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 17962 Villa Creek Drive have any available units?
17962 Villa Creek Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 17962 Villa Creek Drive have?
Some of 17962 Villa Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17962 Villa Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17962 Villa Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17962 Villa Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17962 Villa Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 17962 Villa Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17962 Villa Creek Drive does offer parking.
Does 17962 Villa Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17962 Villa Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17962 Villa Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17962 Villa Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 17962 Villa Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 17962 Villa Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17962 Villa Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17962 Villa Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
