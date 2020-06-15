17962 Villa Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Beautifully Upgraded 2/2 in New Tampa! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs unit (1175 sq ft) with brand new SAMSUNG appliances including refrigerator with ice maker, glass top range, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Upgraded light fixtures, flooring and vanities through out. Large walk in closets. Balcony with extra storage space. New full sized washer and dryer. BRAND NEW AIR CONDITIONING UNIT! Attached single car garage with opener. Security gated community boasts beautiful pool, clubhouse, gym and business center. Popular New Tampa area off Bruce B Downs and Crosscreek Blvd. with great shopping, schools, restaurants, parks, running trails and more. Call our Property Manager, Lauren Pursley, at 407-668-0151 to schedule a showing!



Must be qualified (minimum credit score of 650) and must be approved through the Condominium Association; to include background and credit check, employment, and current/past landlord references. To apply, please visit our website at:

No Pets Allowed



