All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 17725 Nathans Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
17725 Nathans Dr
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM

17725 Nathans Dr

17725 Nathans Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Hunters Green
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17725 Nathans Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Hunters Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 11/11/19 Beautiful Salt Water Pool Home in Hunters Green - Property Id: 160455

Beautifully maintained one-story home in Hunters Green, a private gated golf course community. Living room sliding glass doors open fully to an outdoor Florida Oasis. Completely private and quite backyard with a salt water pool. Kitchen with granite counter tops, soft-close cabinets and plantation shutters (recently installed). Relaxing sitting room with gas fireplace. Indoor laundry room leads to a two-car garage. Two ample-sized guest room with full guest bath plus a wonderful Master Bedroom with two large closets and sliding glass door leading to the back yard. Master bathroom comes complete with a tub, dual sinks and separate shower.

Application Fee applies for credit and background check.

Tenant responsible for water, gas and electric. Owner pays for trash/recycling pickup, yard and pool maintenance. House is Unfurnished.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160455p
Property Id 160455

(RLNE5282199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17725 Nathans Dr have any available units?
17725 Nathans Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 17725 Nathans Dr have?
Some of 17725 Nathans Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17725 Nathans Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17725 Nathans Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17725 Nathans Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17725 Nathans Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17725 Nathans Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17725 Nathans Dr offers parking.
Does 17725 Nathans Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17725 Nathans Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17725 Nathans Dr have a pool?
Yes, 17725 Nathans Dr has a pool.
Does 17725 Nathans Dr have accessible units?
No, 17725 Nathans Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17725 Nathans Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17725 Nathans Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive
Tampa, FL 33618
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College