17725 Nathans Dr

Beautifully maintained one-story home in Hunters Green, a private gated golf course community. Living room sliding glass doors open fully to an outdoor Florida Oasis. Completely private and quite backyard with a salt water pool. Kitchen with granite counter tops, soft-close cabinets and plantation shutters (recently installed). Relaxing sitting room with gas fireplace. Indoor laundry room leads to a two-car garage. Two ample-sized guest room with full guest bath plus a wonderful Master Bedroom with two large closets and sliding glass door leading to the back yard. Master bathroom comes complete with a tub, dual sinks and separate shower.
Application Fee applies for credit and background check.
Tenant responsible for water, gas and electric. Owner pays for trash/recycling pickup, yard and pool maintenance. House is Unfurnished.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160455p
