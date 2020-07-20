All apartments in Tampa
17710 Oak Bridge St
17710 Oak Bridge St

17710 Oak Bridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

17710 Oak Bridge Street, Tampa, FL 33647
Hunters Green

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Coming soon - do not disturb tenant! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home, has fantastic features, with spacious, rooms and vaulted ceilings! Walking into the home, you have the kitchen, dining and living room, all housed, in an elongated, first floor; connecting to one another. Kitchen is equipped with tiled flooring, breakfast bar, eat in area, and all major appliances including, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Living room has wood flooring and a high vaulted ceiling, with a stair way leading up to the loft area. Master Bedroom come stocked with wood flooring and walk in closet. Master bath comes with a dual vanity sink, garden tub and a enclosed standing shower. Second bedroom, second bathroom, half bathroom, laundry room, two car garage and a huge screened lanai. Call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17710 Oak Bridge St have any available units?
17710 Oak Bridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 17710 Oak Bridge St have?
Some of 17710 Oak Bridge St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17710 Oak Bridge St currently offering any rent specials?
17710 Oak Bridge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17710 Oak Bridge St pet-friendly?
No, 17710 Oak Bridge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 17710 Oak Bridge St offer parking?
Yes, 17710 Oak Bridge St offers parking.
Does 17710 Oak Bridge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17710 Oak Bridge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17710 Oak Bridge St have a pool?
No, 17710 Oak Bridge St does not have a pool.
Does 17710 Oak Bridge St have accessible units?
No, 17710 Oak Bridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 17710 Oak Bridge St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17710 Oak Bridge St has units with dishwashers.
