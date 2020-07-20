17710 Oak Bridge St

Amenities

Coming soon - do not disturb tenant! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home, has fantastic features, with spacious, rooms and vaulted ceilings! Walking into the home, you have the kitchen, dining and living room, all housed, in an elongated, first floor; connecting to one another. Kitchen is equipped with tiled flooring, breakfast bar, eat in area, and all major appliances including, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Living room has wood flooring and a high vaulted ceiling, with a stair way leading up to the loft area. Master Bedroom come stocked with wood flooring and walk in closet. Master bath comes with a dual vanity sink, garden tub and a enclosed standing shower. Second bedroom, second bathroom, half bathroom, laundry room, two car garage and a huge screened lanai. Call now!