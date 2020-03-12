1718 W BROAD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

A Little Tampa Paradise Lowery Park Area! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Pool Home! This home has the ambiance of a quietness while just off the hustle and bustle of the city. Drive up to the front entrance on the brick paved drive way and walkway and enter into open floor plan with

large kitchen surrounded with cabinet and counter top space in abundance! Enjoy your meals on the small breakfast bar or eat in area looking out at the inviting swimming pool. Kitchen has tile flooring and opens to the spacious carpeted living room. Bedrooms are carpeted with ample closet space. Hall bath has been updated with newer tile, vanity and features a tub with shower. Master bath comes with a shower and updated flooring. Bring your lawn chairs,umbrellas and beach towels to sit on the pool deck and enjoy our Florida weather! Convenient to Tampa Shopping areas. Owner will pay $100 toward electric and $50 toward water. Owner will maintain front lawn. Tenant responsible for rear lawn maintenance.