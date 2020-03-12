All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1718 W BROAD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1718 W BROAD STREET
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

1718 W BROAD STREET

1718 W Broad St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1718 W Broad St, Tampa, FL 33604
Armenia Gardens Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
A Little Tampa Paradise Lowery Park Area! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Pool Home! This home has the ambiance of a quietness while just off the hustle and bustle of the city. Drive up to the front entrance on the brick paved drive way and walkway and enter into open floor plan with
large kitchen surrounded with cabinet and counter top space in abundance! Enjoy your meals on the small breakfast bar or eat in area looking out at the inviting swimming pool. Kitchen has tile flooring and opens to the spacious carpeted living room. Bedrooms are carpeted with ample closet space. Hall bath has been updated with newer tile, vanity and features a tub with shower. Master bath comes with a shower and updated flooring. Bring your lawn chairs,umbrellas and beach towels to sit on the pool deck and enjoy our Florida weather! Convenient to Tampa Shopping areas. Owner will pay $100 toward electric and $50 toward water. Owner will maintain front lawn. Tenant responsible for rear lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 W BROAD STREET have any available units?
1718 W BROAD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 W BROAD STREET have?
Some of 1718 W BROAD STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 W BROAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1718 W BROAD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 W BROAD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1718 W BROAD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1718 W BROAD STREET offer parking?
No, 1718 W BROAD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1718 W BROAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 W BROAD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 W BROAD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1718 W BROAD STREET has a pool.
Does 1718 W BROAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1718 W BROAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 W BROAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 W BROAD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
The Vendome
1710 W Jetton Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College