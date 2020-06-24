All apartments in Tampa
1708 East Kirby Street

Location

1708 East Kirby Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home. NO HOA. Come view this beautiful property with lots of natural light throughout. Property is one year old, with beautiful cabinetry and counters in bathrooms and kitchen.The space is very bright and airy. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom features dual vanity sink, walk in closet and designer lighting features, with two additional rooms to host family and friends. High ceilings that give out a welcoming feeling of home. The laundry room in located inside. The property is near to shopping and great schools/universities.

Listing Courtesy Of LA ROSA REALTY LLC
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 East Kirby Street have any available units?
1708 East Kirby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 East Kirby Street have?
Some of 1708 East Kirby Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 East Kirby Street currently offering any rent specials?
1708 East Kirby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 East Kirby Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 East Kirby Street is pet friendly.
Does 1708 East Kirby Street offer parking?
No, 1708 East Kirby Street does not offer parking.
Does 1708 East Kirby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 East Kirby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 East Kirby Street have a pool?
No, 1708 East Kirby Street does not have a pool.
Does 1708 East Kirby Street have accessible units?
No, 1708 East Kirby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 East Kirby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 East Kirby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
