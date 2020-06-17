1606 E IDA STREET

Amenities

Live in a newer home that was built in 2017 with lots of upgrades. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 1 car garage. The Living room/Dining room combo opens into the Kitchen, which flows nicely. Interior features include beautiful wood flooring, granite countertops, Master Walk-In Closet, Laundry Room and Upgraded Fixtures throughout. The exterior features both a front and back porch, perfect for entertaining. Close to Seminole Heights!! Furniture could stay for an additional cost. The owner is not accepting Section 8 at this time.