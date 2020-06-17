All apartments in Tampa
Last updated February 12 2020 at 2:38 PM

1606 E IDA STREET

1606 East Ida Street · No Longer Available
Location

1606 East Ida Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Live in a newer home that was built in 2017 with lots of upgrades. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 1 car garage. The Living room/Dining room combo opens into the Kitchen, which flows nicely. Interior features include beautiful wood flooring, granite countertops, Master Walk-In Closet, Laundry Room and Upgraded Fixtures throughout. The exterior features both a front and back porch, perfect for entertaining. Close to Seminole Heights!! Furniture could stay for an additional cost. The owner is not accepting Section 8 at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 E IDA STREET have any available units?
1606 E IDA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 E IDA STREET have?
Some of 1606 E IDA STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 E IDA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1606 E IDA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 E IDA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1606 E IDA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1606 E IDA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1606 E IDA STREET offers parking.
Does 1606 E IDA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 E IDA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 E IDA STREET have a pool?
No, 1606 E IDA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1606 E IDA STREET have accessible units?
No, 1606 E IDA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 E IDA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 E IDA STREET has units with dishwashers.

