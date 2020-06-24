15601 CHESWICK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Elegant, beautiful estate located in "The Reserve" in Tampa Palms. 24 hour security guard at entrance, Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a pond in the back on a conservation lot. Impressive curb appeal, tile roof, beautiful chandeliers, marble floors, granite counter tops and cherry cabinets. Huge screened in pool and Jacuzzi spa. Gorgeous open space in the back for entertaining. Owner offering one year lease. Furniture is negotiable. Tenant responsible for utilities, yard maintenance, and pool maintenance. All rooms are approximate in size.