1510 W Fig St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Available as of Aug 1st! Perfect timing for Fall! Come live in style in an spacious HOUSE (not a Townhome) in one of the best blocks in Noho!! surrounded by beautiful homes, walking distance from S Tampa, UT, Julian B Lane, and mins from Hyde Park, Downtown, and the airport. This spacious 2 story home built in 2014 with 4BD/3BTH showcases exterior stone/brick accents, open floor design with fully integrated kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a lanai great for entertaining and BBQ! Smart gadgets like a digital WiFi entry lock and NEST that will work with new smart home systems so you live at the convenience of today’s technology! Go for a run, take your dog down for a walk without worrying about carrying your keys, or simply open it from your mobile when you have visitors! Laundry room is conveniently located upstair with Samsung W/D included!. Master suite with trey ceilings, a spacious master bathroom with a separate garden tub, rain shower, and a large walking closet. Co-signers accepted.



Details & terms

o Rent includes monthly water/trash/lawn service, and yearly pest control.

o Electricity/cable/internet are for Tenant’s account.

o 1x month basic cleaning service included (bathrooms/kitchen countertops/common areas vacuum/mop)

o At Signing: 1 Month Rent Security Deposit + First Month Rent; 12mo lease min.

o If lease include pets: Pet fee & deposit are also due at lease signing

o Rent payments are handled via Online service

o Application fee paid directly to 3rd party service.

o No Airbnb subleasing acceptable.



Pet Policies

Cats & small-medium dogs allowed (Yearly pet fee $250/pet + refundable pet deposit of $450/pet)