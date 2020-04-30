All apartments in Tampa
1510 W Fig St
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:05 AM

1510 W Fig St

1510 Fig Street · (813) 641-4241
Location

1510 Fig Street, Tampa, FL 33606
North Hyde Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$4,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2203 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Available as of Aug 1st! Perfect timing for Fall! Come live in style in an spacious HOUSE (not a Townhome) in one of the best blocks in Noho!! surrounded by beautiful homes, walking distance from S Tampa, UT, Julian B Lane, and mins from Hyde Park, Downtown, and the airport. This spacious 2 story home built in 2014 with 4BD/3BTH showcases exterior stone/brick accents, open floor design with fully integrated kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a lanai great for entertaining and BBQ! Smart gadgets like a digital WiFi entry lock and NEST that will work with new smart home systems so you live at the convenience of today’s technology! Go for a run, take your dog down for a walk without worrying about carrying your keys, or simply open it from your mobile when you have visitors! Laundry room is conveniently located upstair with Samsung W/D included!. Master suite with trey ceilings, a spacious master bathroom with a separate garden tub, rain shower, and a large walking closet. Co-signers accepted.

Details & terms
o Rent includes monthly water/trash/lawn service, and yearly pest control.
o Electricity/cable/internet are for Tenant’s account.
o 1x month basic cleaning service included (bathrooms/kitchen countertops/common areas vacuum/mop)
o At Signing: 1 Month Rent Security Deposit + First Month Rent; 12mo lease min.
o If lease include pets: Pet fee & deposit are also due at lease signing
o Rent payments are handled via Online service
o Application fee paid directly to 3rd party service.
o No Airbnb subleasing acceptable.

Pet Policies
Cats & small-medium dogs allowed (Yearly pet fee $250/pet + refundable pet deposit of $450/pet)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 W Fig St have any available units?
1510 W Fig St has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 W Fig St have?
Some of 1510 W Fig St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 W Fig St currently offering any rent specials?
1510 W Fig St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 W Fig St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 W Fig St is pet friendly.
Does 1510 W Fig St offer parking?
Yes, 1510 W Fig St does offer parking.
Does 1510 W Fig St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 W Fig St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 W Fig St have a pool?
No, 1510 W Fig St does not have a pool.
Does 1510 W Fig St have accessible units?
No, 1510 W Fig St does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 W Fig St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 W Fig St has units with dishwashers.
