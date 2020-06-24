All apartments in Tampa
1502 E Shadowlawn Ave
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

1502 E Shadowlawn Ave

1502 East Shadowlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1502 East Shadowlawn Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1499da4024 ----
After registering at this link, you will receive a lockbox code to enter the home on your own. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay 35% of the normal deposit. Beautiful single-family home in great location just off East Hillsborough Ave and close to I-275 and I-4. Home is close to schools, shopping, restaurants, places of worship, Lowery Park Zoo and Bush Gardens. The Seminole Hard Rock Casino, the Amphitheater and the Straz center are with-in 15 mins of the property.

This home has all tile floors, Kitchen features wood cabinet for lots of storage, white appliances(glass-top stove, over range microwave and hood, freezer on top refrigerator and dishwasher)central heating and cooling, and small storage unit attached to carport.

Blinds
Granite Countertops
Tile Throughout

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 E Shadowlawn Ave have any available units?
1502 E Shadowlawn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 E Shadowlawn Ave have?
Some of 1502 E Shadowlawn Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 E Shadowlawn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1502 E Shadowlawn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 E Shadowlawn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1502 E Shadowlawn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1502 E Shadowlawn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1502 E Shadowlawn Ave offers parking.
Does 1502 E Shadowlawn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 E Shadowlawn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 E Shadowlawn Ave have a pool?
No, 1502 E Shadowlawn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1502 E Shadowlawn Ave have accessible units?
No, 1502 E Shadowlawn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 E Shadowlawn Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1502 E Shadowlawn Ave has units with dishwashers.
