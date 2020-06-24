1502 E Shadowlawn Ave

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher carport ceiling fan media room microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking media room

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1499da4024 ----

After registering at this link, you will receive a lockbox code to enter the home on your own. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay 35% of the normal deposit. Beautiful single-family home in great location just off East Hillsborough Ave and close to I-275 and I-4. Home is close to schools, shopping, restaurants, places of worship, Lowery Park Zoo and Bush Gardens. The Seminole Hard Rock Casino, the Amphitheater and the Straz center are with-in 15 mins of the property.



This home has all tile floors, Kitchen features wood cabinet for lots of storage, white appliances(glass-top stove, over range microwave and hood, freezer on top refrigerator and dishwasher)central heating and cooling, and small storage unit attached to carport.



Blinds

Granite Countertops

Tile Throughout